Russia: Gunmen Strike Places of Worship in Dagestan, Leaving Police Officer, Priest Dead

DAGESTAN: On Sunday, gunmen attacked places of worship in two cities in Russia's southern Dagestan province. They killed at least 15 police officers, an Orthodox priest, and an unknown number of civilians in what seemed to be a coordinated attack.

Sergey Melikov, the head of Dagestan, reported that at least six attackers were also killed. The attacks targeted churches, synagogues, and police stations in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, which are about 120 kilometers (75 miles) apart.

The attacks happened in Dagestan, a mainly Muslim area in the North Caucasus by the Caspian Sea, known for its history of separatist and militant violence. The situation has worsened due to Russia's war in Ukraine, where many ethnic minorities have been called up to fight.