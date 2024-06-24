Mizoram Requests Rs 237.6 Crore Central Aid for Cyclone Remal Rehabilitation

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has requested Rs 237.6 crore from the central government to help rehabilitate and repair the damage caused by landslides and rain in May, following Cyclone Remal, according to state disaster management and rehabilitation minister K Sapdanga.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is currently in Delhi, submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. The memorandum detailed the damage caused by Cyclone Remal and asked for financial assistance from the central government.

Sapdanga said that the recent landslides, rain, and other disasters caused by Cyclone Remal killed 34 people and caused significant damage to public and private properties.