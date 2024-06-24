Mizoram Requests Rs 237.6 Crore Central Aid for Cyclone Remal Rehabilitation

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has requested Rs 237.6 crore from the central government to help rehabilitate and repair the damage caused by landslides and rain in May, following Cyclone Remal, according to state disaster management and rehabilitation minister K Sapdanga.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is currently in Delhi, submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. The memorandum detailed the damage caused by Cyclone Remal and asked for financial assistance from the central government.
Sapdanga said that the recent landslides, rain, and other disasters caused by Cyclone Remal killed 34 people and caused significant damage to public and private properties.
The state government has requested Rs 237.6 crore in financial assistance, which is the minimum amount calculated based on the rates set by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
On May 28, at least 34 people were killed when landslides swept away houses in seven places in the state capital, Aizawl.
During a meeting in Aizawl on Saturday, Sapdanga told the Inter-Ministerial team from various Union Ministries and state departments that the damage caused by Cyclone Remal was much worse and more widespread than initially expected.
The minister also thanked the Inter-Ministerial team for visiting Mizoram to conduct on-site verification of the damages caused by Cyclone Remal.
During the meeting chaired by state chief secretary Renu Sharma, he briefed the Central team on the severe impact Cyclone Remal had on the state's roads, water supply, electricity, and other important infrastructure, as well as the damage to ongoing projects.
The Inter-Ministerial team, led by MHA joint secretary Abhijit, included Jinta Das, Director of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmer's Welfare, Directorate of Jute Development, Kolkata; Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure (FCD), New Delhi; Rajveer Singh, Superintending Engineer of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, CWC, Silchar; Adelbert Susngi, Regional Officer of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Guwahati; and Moti Ram, Assistant Commissioner (NSAP) of Rural Development, New Delhi.
State officials from the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Public Works Department, Power and Electricity, Public Health Engineering, Agriculture, and Horticulture departments presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the impact of Cyclone Remal during the meeting.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: