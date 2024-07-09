Assam Floods: Death Toll Soars to 72, Dhubri Devastated

GUWAHATI: Assam is still struggling with severe floods as many major rivers have overflowed their banks.

The Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Kopili, Sankosh, Barak, and Kushiyara rivers are all flooding, affecting around 1.88 million people in 27 districts. Although the water levels have gone down a bit in the past day, the situation is still very serious.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported six more deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 72. Among the victims were two children.