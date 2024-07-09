Assam Floods: Death Toll Soars to 72, Dhubri Devastated

GUWAHATI: Assam is still struggling with severe floods as many major rivers have overflowed their banks.
The Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Kopili, Sankosh, Barak, and Kushiyara rivers are all flooding, affecting around 1.88 million people in 27 districts. Although the water levels have gone down a bit in the past day, the situation is still very serious.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported six more deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 72. Among the victims were two children.
Dhubri district is the hardest hit, with more than 470,000 people affected. Cachar, Barpeta, Golaghat, and South Salmara districts are also experiencing severe flooding. Over 3,150 villages and nearly 50,000 hectares of farmland are underwater.
Nearly 50,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps, while hundreds of thousands more are getting help from distribution centers. The floods have also affected nearly 1.5 million livestock and poultry.
Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) using boats to evacuate people and animals. However, the damage to infrastructure is extensive, with road closures, a collapsed bridge, and breaches in embankments.
Kaziranga National Park has also been affected, with seventy ranger camps flooded. This has displaced park staff and led to the deaths of over 130 animals, including rhinos, deer, and monkeys.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects more rain in the coming days, which could cause even more flooding.
Meanwhile, at least eight people met their watery graves so far during this year’s flood in Goalpara district.
The statewide recent flood which has inundated and impacted lakhs of people in Goalpara district has directly or indirectly led to the death of several people who are identified as Biju Choudhury of Beltola, Goalpara town, Akas Ali of Ramharichar, Akimul Islam of Krishnai Paikan, Dheeman Rabha and Rohit Rabha of Nowapara Dudhnoi, Karibul Islam of Joypur, Sofikul Islam of Tiapara char, West Goalpara and Aminuz Zaman of Azadnagar, Goalpara town.
ALSO WATCH: