Russian Drone Crashes into Romanian Apartment Building, Injures Two

BUCHAREST: A Russian drone entered Romanian airspace and crashed into a residential apartment building, sparking a fire and injuring two people, Romania’s National Defence Ministry announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, the injured individuals were taken to the Galati County Emergency Clinical Hospital. It said that during the night from Thursday to Friday, Russia resumed drone attacks against targets in Ukraine, in the vicinity of Romania’s river border.

A drone entered Romanian airspace and was tracked by radar systems to the southern area of Galati municipality, where it crashed onto the roof of a residential apartment building and caused a fire, the ministry said.

Specialised teams from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and other Ministry of Internal Affairs structures, the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Romanian Police are operating at the scene, it said, adding that the National Military Command Centre had notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to implement public alert measures.

According to Romanian media, dozens of residents were evacuated. (IANS)

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