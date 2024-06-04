Russian Influencer's Viral Quest to Find Indian Husband Using QR Code

GUWAHATI: A content creator from Moscow has caught the internet’s interest with her unique quest for love. While visiting an Indian shopping mall, Dinara chose an unconventional method to search for a potential Indian husband.

Standing beside a couple of mannequins, Dinara held up a sign that said, “Searching for an Indian husband (unmarried).” Wearing a stylish red saree, Dinara selected a shopping mall as the setting for her distinctive proposal.

The sign also had a QR code that linked directly to her Instagram profile, making it simple for interested people to contact her.