Russian Influencer's Viral Quest to Find Indian Husband Using QR Code

GUWAHATI: A content creator from Moscow has caught the internet’s interest with her unique quest for love. While visiting an Indian shopping mall, Dinara chose an unconventional method to search for a potential Indian husband.
Standing beside a couple of mannequins, Dinara held up a sign that said, “Searching for an Indian husband (unmarried).” Wearing a stylish red saree, Dinara selected a shopping mall as the setting for her distinctive proposal.
The sign also had a QR code that linked directly to her Instagram profile, making it simple for interested people to contact her.
The video spread rapidly across the internet, attracting a lot of attention and sparking discussions online. Many people found her method amusing and admirable, applauding her creativity in the pursuit of love.
Dinara has gained a large number of new Instagram followers, with so many interested to see what happens next in her quest. Some viewers are rooting for her success, while others are simply entertained by her unconventional approach.
Whether Dinara’s bold move will result in finding true love is uncertain, but her innovative method had definitely left a mark.
Dinara’s Instagram video became hugely popular, gaining 7.8 million views, over 85,000 likes, and more than 8,000 comments. Many Indian men flooded the comments section with marriage proposals, including one who simply said, “Marry Me”.
Dinara later explained on her Instagram stories why she is looking for an Indian husband. She said, “I Several years back I started learning about Indian culture, I got Indian friends, and I have been to India many times.”
“For qualities, the person should value the families and hope we share the same values in terms of travelling,” she explained.
