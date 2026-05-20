Russian President Vladimir Putin Begins Two-Day State Visit to China at Invitation of Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit to China

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night for a State Visit to China.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin is visiting China from May 19 to 20. This is Putin's 25th visit to China. The two Presidents will exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of mutual interest, according to China's foreign ministry.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides will take this opportunity to continue deepening and elevating relations between China and Russia, so as to inject more stability and positive energy into the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin said, Russia-China relations have reached "a truly unprecedented level," in a video address delivered before his state visit to China.

The President noted that "regular mutual visits and Russia-China top-level talks are an important and integral part of our joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between our two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential."

The special nature of Russia-China relations is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity, he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Vladimir Putin condoles heavy loss of life, large-scale destruction in massive UP storm