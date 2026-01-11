‘Saved tens of millions of lives’, US President Donald Trump on Nobel Prize

WASHINGTON DC: Donald Trump said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for what he claimed was his role in stopping multiple major wars, including preventing escalation between India and Pakistan. He argued that he resolved or defused eight long-running or imminent conflicts, often without military intervention, and claimed his actions saved "tens of millions of lives."

Trump described South Asia as a major flashpoint, alleging US intervention quickly halted a crisis between India and Pakistan and prevented nuclear escalation. He cited a statement by Pakistan's prime minister in support of his claim. India, however, has repeatedly denied any third-party mediation and said Pakistan requested the ceasefire, a position later acknowledged by Pakistan's foreign minister. (IANS)

