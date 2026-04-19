Shameful, 180-degree reversal: US Senate Democrats slam Trump for extending waiver on Russian oil

WASHINGTON DC: Senior Democratic lawmakers in the US Senate on Friday (local time) sharply criticised the Trump administration for extending a waiver that allows the continued sale of sanctioned Russian oil, calling the move a “shameful” policy reversal. In a joint statement, Democratic leaders Jeanne Shaheen, Chuck Schumer, and Elizabeth Warren of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee condemned the decision to renew Russia General License 134, which removes sanctions risk for entities purchasing Russian oil loaded on vessels as of March 12.

The lawmakers further slammed the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, noting that the decision comes days after he said that Washington will not renew the general licence that allowed limited transactions involving Russian and Iranian oil. “We will not be renewing the general licence on Russian oil and Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11th. All that has been used,” Bessent said during a White House press briefing on Wednesday.

The senators further criticised the move in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently launched one of the largest aerial attacks of the year.

“This decision is shameful and a 180-degree reversal from Secretary Bessent, just two days after he pledged not to extend sanctions relief for Russia,” the senators said in the statement.

“This week, Putin launched the largest aerial attack of the year so far on Ukraine, killing 18 and the Administration’s response is to relax sanctions on the Kremlin yet again. What kind of message does this move send?” the statement added, warning that easing sanctions could embolden Moscow at a time of escalating hostilities. The senators also argued that Russia has benefited economically from shifting geopolitical dynamics, including tensions involving Iran, claiming that Russian oil revenues surged significantly in March, due to which the conflict in Iran was at its peak. (ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire to ‘achieve lasting peace’