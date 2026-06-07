Singapore orders removal of online content targeting Indian community

New Delhi: The High Commission of Singapore in India on Saturday announced their government ordered social media sites to block content which targeted Indian community.

The High Commission noted that the content likely originated from China.

As per a statement by the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023, the Singapore Police Force has issued Disabling Directions to deal with content circulating on YouTube, Facebook and X, which target the Indian community and undermine Singapore’s model of multiculturalism.

The directions require the platforms to take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to these posts.

The statement said that last month, narratives started circulating online in the Chinese information space that Singapore is displaying anxiety over our cultural identity and ethnic politics. Shortly thereafter, online content emerged containing inflammatory narratives about Singapore’s cultural diversity and suggesting that Singapore was being “overrun by Indians”.

The statement further said that Singapore firmly opposes nativism and xenophobia. Any attempt to pit one community against another here must be firmly rejected. The statement said that the narratives propagated through such content was that: “Singapore’s multiracial policy is a facade meant to appeal to Western values; Singapore’s stability cannot be attributed to its multiracial policy, but to its majority Chinese demographics.” (ANI)

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