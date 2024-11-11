Six 'terrorists' killed in intelligence-based operation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Six "terrorists" were killed and six others injured during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Sunday.

The security forces conducted the operation in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan district of the province on the reported presence of "terrorists," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the location of the "terrorists," as a result of which six of them were killed, the ISPR said, adding that those killed remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces as well as target killing of civilians in the area, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ISPR statement said that a huge cache of weapons and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

A clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate the presence of other "terrorists" from the area, it added. The military said the security forces of Pakistan are determined to "wipe out the menace of terrorism" from the South Asian country.

