South Africa: Botswana Threatens to Send 20,000 Elephants to Germany

BOTSWANA: Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has warned that he might send 20,000 elephants to Germany as a response to a disagreement about importing hunting trophies.

The African leader criticized the German government, especially the environment ministry, for trying to prohibit the import of hunting trophies.

He argued that this ban was unreasonable given Botswana’s perceived problem of having too many elephants.

Earlier this year, Germany’s environment ministry, led by Steffi Lemke of the Green party, suggested that they might impose stricter restrictions on the import of hunting trophies because of worries about poaching.