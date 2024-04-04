Nagaland Government Declares April 19 As Public Holiday for Lok Sabha Polls
KOHIMA: The Nagaland government has announced that April 19 will be paid holiday for all employees, including those in government, private, and business sectors, due to the polling for the Lok Sabha seat.
The state home department made this decision based on a law called Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
The paid holiday also includes people who are paid daily or hourly wages, as well as those who work outside their voting area.
But this doesn't apply to people whose absence could be risky or cause significant loss at their job.
The notification also says that employees of banks and financial institutions in Nagaland will get a paid holiday according to the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, so they can vote.
The notification states, “The Home Department of Nagaland has notified that in accordance with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in view of the forthcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha; the day of polling i.e. 19th April 2024 (Friday) is declared as Paid Holiday for all the employees of Government/Private and Business Establishments in the State of Nagaland to enable them to participate and exercise their franchise.”
It added, “This applies to all categories of employees including the daily wage/casual workers and also all those electors working outside the Constituency concerned. However, this shall not apply to any elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged.”
“The day of polling is also declared Paid Holiday to all the employees of Banks and Financial Institutions in Nagaland under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Act, XXVI) to enable them to exercise their franchise,” it concluded.
ALSO WATCH: