Nagaland Government Declares April 19 As Public Holiday for Lok Sabha Polls

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government has announced that April 19 will be paid holiday for all employees, including those in government, private, and business sectors, due to the polling for the Lok Sabha seat.

The state home department made this decision based on a law called Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The paid holiday also includes people who are paid daily or hourly wages, as well as those who work outside their voting area.

But this doesn't apply to people whose absence could be risky or cause significant loss at their job.