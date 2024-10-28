South Korea expresses 'deep concern' over escalating tensions in Middle East

Seoul: South Korea expressed "deep concern" on Sunday over Israel's recent attack on Iran, calling on all parties to seek a diplomatic solution to the situation.

Early Saturday, Israel's military conducted strikes against various targets in Iran, including missile manufacturing facilities, in response to Iran's missile attack earlier this month, Yonhap news agency reported quoting foreign media reports.

"Our government expresses deep concern over the series of tension-escalating acts, including Israel's attack on Iran," foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said.

Lee called on all the parties to break away from the "cycle of attack and retaliation," calling diplomacy the only solution.

The presidential office convened a meeting to inspect the safety of South Korean nationals, companies and diplomatic missions in the Middle East, and the possible impact on the economy from the recent situation in the region.

South Korea's presidential office on Sunday held a meeting to discuss the economic impact of Israel's recent attack on Iran, and measures to protect and evacuate its nationals in the Middle East in the event of an emergency.

The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the impact of geopolitical risks in the Middle East appears to be limited on the South Korean economy, however, it will continue to monitor the security situation and immediately take necessary measures, depending on how the tensions in the Middle East unfold. (IANS)

