Narendra Modi Elected NDA Leader, Set to Form Government

Guwahati: As Narendra Modi prepares to be sworn in for the third time as head of the union government, the PM on Wednesday held a meeting with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, which unanimously elected him as their leader.

NDA MPs will meet on June 7 to officially elect Modi as their leader. After that, the alliance leaders will approach the Chief Minister and submit their letters of support, said Jitan Ram Manjhi, HAM (secular) leader and former Bihar chief minister, who was present at the meeting.

Some sources say the new government may be sworn in over the weekend. They said there was a desire to complete the plans quickly without creating any uncertainty, which the energetic opposition would try to exploit.