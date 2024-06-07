Narendra Modi Elected NDA Leader, Set to Form Government

Guwahati: As Narendra Modi prepares to be sworn in for the third time as head of the union government, the PM on Wednesday held a meeting with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, which unanimously elected him as their leader.
NDA MPs will meet on June 7 to officially elect Modi as their leader. After that, the alliance leaders will approach the Chief Minister and submit their letters of support, said Jitan Ram Manjhi, HAM (secular) leader and former Bihar chief minister, who was present at the meeting.
Some sources say the new government may be sworn in over the weekend. They said there was a desire to complete the plans quickly without creating any uncertainty, which the energetic opposition would try to exploit.
The timing of the swearing-in may depend on how quickly the BJP and its allies agree on issues such as the allocation of ministries.
The 21 leaders of 16 parties present at the meeting included Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Lok Janshakti Party-R leader Chirag Paswan, Janata Dal-world leader HD Kumaraswamy and Jana Sena leader Pawan, Atul Bora of Asom Gana Parishad, Praful Patel of NCP, Modi, BJP's Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda were also present.
The resolution passed in the meeting said the NDA government would continue to work to preserve its heritage to improve the lives of the people for the overall development of the country.
Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, who was present at the meeting, said the government formation process under Modi is expected to be finalized soon.
He added that all parties have expressed confidence in Modi’s leadership.
The NDA won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, comfortably surpassing the 272-member majority in the 543-member House, enabling Modi to be sworn in for the third time in a row—a first for a coalition each in power since
But this time is different because the BJP failed to secure a majority on its own, in the previous two terms in which it had a comfortable majority, and is relying on its allies to form the government.
