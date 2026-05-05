Taiwan condemns China after pressure forces cancellation of RightsCon in Zambia

TAIPEI: Taiwan's government on Sunday criticised China after an annual global digital rights conference, which was set to take place in Zambia later this week, was abruptly cancelled following pressure from Beijing over the participation of Taiwanese representatives, according to a report by Central News Agency (CNA).

In a statement, the Executive Yuan's Department of Human Rights and Transitional Justice said that China's actions to block both public and private sector participation in RightsCon 2026 were part of a broader effort to isolate Taiwan on the global stage. The department stated that Beijing aimed to "force the international community to ignore Taiwan's free and democratic system" and to pressure human rights advocates worldwide into remaining silent on issues such as surveillance and repression by authoritarian regimes.

The department added that the cancellation deprived Taiwan's civil society of an important opportunity to engage with global stakeholders on digital human rights issues. It also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with international civil society to enhance digital and democratic resilience, and to protect key values such as freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and human rights in the digital sphere, as cited by the CNA report.

The 14th edition of RightsCon had been planned to be held in Lusaka, Zambia, from May 5 to May 8. However, organiser Access Now announced on May 1 that the event had been cancelled after Chinese officials reportedly pressured the Zambian government regarding the planned attendance of Taiwanese civil society participants.

"As a human rights organisation, we call out these violations of the fundamental freedoms of peaceful assembly and association, and interference with freedom of expression and civic space affecting the entire RightsCon community," Access Now said in a statement, as quoted by CNA. (ANI)

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