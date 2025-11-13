Terror may strike our cities, but will never shake our souls: Israeli PM on Delhi blast

JERUSALEM: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India over the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that has claimed several lives and injured many.

In a statement shared on X, Netanyahu called India and Israel ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths and emphasised that terror strikes will never shake the strong resolve of people from both countries.

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," Israeli Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"India and Israel are ancient civilizations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies," it added. (IANS)

