Thailand: Singapore Airlines Flight from London Makes Emergency Landing in Bangkok Due to Severe Turbulence, One Passenger Dead

BANGKOK: Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday following severe turbulence. This resulted in one fatality. There were also multiple injuries.

Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 a Boeing 777-300ER, was en route from London Heathrow to Singapore. It encountered severe turbulence. The aircraft carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members. It diverted to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport. The plane landed at 15:45 local time on 21 May 2024. This information came according to an airline statement released on social media.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased" the airline said.

While Singapore Airlines did not specify the number of injured passengers multiple Thai media outlets reported approximately 30 injuries. Upon landing medical teams at Suvarnabhumi Airport were on standby to provide assistance. A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that medical personnel boarded the plane. They assessed the situation. Some uninjured passengers were deplaned.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," the airline added. "We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance."

The incident marks the first fatality for Singapore Airlines since October 2000. A plane crashed on a closed runway during takeoff in Taiwan resulting in 83 deaths. According to the Aviation Safety Network Singapore Airlines has experienced seven accidents in its history.

Thai immigration police have also been involved in the response. They ensured injured passengers receive timely medical care. The severity of the turbulence and the exact causes are still under investigation.

The flight's emergency diversion underscores potential dangers of severe turbulence. Even for well-established airlines with strong safety records. Singapore Airlines continues to cooperate with Thai authorities and provides ongoing support to those affected by this tragic incident.