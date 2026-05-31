Thousands rally in Tokyo against Sanae Takaichi government's dangerous policy moves

TOKYO: Around 10,000 people gathered in front of Japan's National Diet Building in Tokyo for an anti-war rally, protesting what they described as a series of dangerous policy moves pursued by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Held under the theme "Don't Let War Happen," the rally saw participants holding banners reading "No to Lethal Weapons Exports" and "Stop War Profiteering," while chanting slogans such as "No War," "No Military Buildup," and "Protect Peace" to express opposition to the government's recent policy direction.

One protester identified as Matsuzawa told Xinhua that he strongly feels Japan is becoming increasingly militarized and militaristic, citing the Takaichi government's efforts to revise Article 9 of the Constitution and push anti-espionage legislation.

He said, "My child is in elementary school. If things continue this way, I don't think we will be able to leave a peaceful Japan to the next generation," adding that these moves remind him of developments in Japan before World War II.(IANS)

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