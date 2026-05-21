Thousands rally in Tokyo against Takaichi government’s push to revise pacifist constitution

Tokyo: Thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of Japan’s National Diet Building in Tokyo to protest the government’s attempts to undermine the country’s pacifist constitution through constitutional revision and military expansion policies.

According to the organisers, about 10,000 people attended the rally, voicing strong opposition to the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and its recent security and defence initiatives.

Protesters held placards reading “Stop constitutional revision and military expansion” and “Do not destroy Article 9,” while chanting slogans such as “Stop missile deployment” and “Takaichi must resign.”

Yuki Hoshino, a participant at the rally, told Xinhua that the people do not want constitutional amendments, and that the Takaichi government is pushing the agenda without sufficient public consent.

“So many people have gathered here (to protest), hoping that (the government) will change its mind,” Hoshino said.

Another protester, Ryosuke Tanji, said Japan must never again repeat the tragedies of war.

“Absolutely no war should be allowed to happen,” he said.

“Japan committed terrible acts in the past, and perhaps many Japanese are gradually forgetting that history. But the more I learn about it, the more strongly I feel that such things must never happen again.”

Hiroshi Onishi, professor emeritus at Keio University, told Xinhua at the rally that the government’s recent military buildup contradicts the pacifist principles enshrined in Japan’s constitution and should be stopped. (IANS)

Also Read: Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to visit South Korea next week