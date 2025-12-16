Traffic disrupted, warning issued after blizzard batters Japan’s Hokkaido

Tokyo: A rapidly developing low-pressure system has brought a blizzard to Hokkaido on Monday, with violent winds and heavy snowfall also affecting parts of northeastern Japan, causing disruptions to transportation and prompting warnings of storm surges and flood risks from high tides.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), gusts of wind recorded over a three-hour period up to 6 a.m. on Monday reached about 32.9 metres per second in the city of Abashiri and 32.7 metres per second in Kushiro, both in Hokkaido. Snowfall has intensified across Hokkaido. Snowfall in the six hours through 6 a.m. on Monday reached 49 cm in Engaru Town, and 40 cm in Kitami City. As of 6 a.m., snow depth stood at 172 cm in the Hakkoda mountain range in Aomori Prefecture, and 59 cm at Obihiro Airport.

The JMA forecasted stormy conditions to continue, with very strong winds accompanied by snow or rain across Hokkaido and the Tohoku region. Heavy snowfall is expected mainly in Hokkaido, with up to 40 cm forecast in some areas over the 24 hours through Tuesday morning.

Air and rail services have been affected. All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines said a total of 29 flights to and from airports in Hokkaido have been canceled on Monday. On Sunday, 160 flights arriving at or departing from New Chitose Airport were canceled.

JR Hokkaido announced the suspension of 77 services, including limited express trains, on Monday, warning that further cancellations may follow depending on weather conditions.

The blizzard also led to power outages for households in certain regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The JMA urged people in Hokkaido to take extra caution against blizzards, heavy snow and violent wind, as well as disruptions to transportation systems, warning of avalanches and power outages caused by snow. In the city of Nemuro, Hokkaido, elevated tides have raised the risk of coastal flooding due to storm surges. (IANS)

