Tragic Death of Punjabi Youth in Canada Highlights Migrant Struggles and Exploitation

OTTAWA: The death of a 28-year-old man, a resident of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, in Canada has raised concerns over the vulnerability of Indian migrants and exposed the financial hardships that can lie behind the pursuit of an overseas dream.

Simranjeet Singh died on October 23 after he was reportedly hit by a train in Canada's Greater Toronto. On October 23, Singh made food for himself before travelling towards a railway station in Mississauga. Subsequently, he died in a train-related incident that had been termed as suspected suicide.

His death, believed to be a suicide, has brought attention to the fraudulent employment arrangements, alleged wage exploitation and the difficulties faced by migrants in the pursuit of Canada's immigration system.

His family said Singh visited Canada on an employer-specific work permit obtained through the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process. His parents had reportedly borrowed heavy amount of money to pay for his migration to Canada, expressing hope that employment would eventually improve their financial conditions. However, Simranjeet started facing difficulties immediately after he arrived in Canada's British Columbia.

His family said that the firm that had supposedly offered him employment was not found in Canada. (IANS)