Trump asks his negotiating team to pursue long-term deal in Ukraine: Official

Washington: US President Donald Trump has directed his negotiating team to pursue a long-term deal to prevent a recurrence of the Ukraine war, senior administration officials said following what they described as productive discussions involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recent diplomatic engagements in Davos, Abu Dhabi, and Russia focused on resolving what they termed the remaining open issues in the conflict, including security, prosperity, frozen assets, territory, and de-escalation, according to senior administration officials.

Officials said the discussions have led to agreement on a trilateral format. This involves Ukraine and Russia, with the United States facilitating.

A senior official said President Trump met President Zelensky in Davos and reviewed progress from recent months. This meeting helped Trump give new instructions to his negotiating team. Later, there were meetings in Abu Dhabi and a four-hour discussion with President Putin in Russia. US officials described these as “very, very productive.”

According to the official, the Abu Dhabi engagement was a critical step toward a new phase in negotiations. US officials said it took weeks of effort to organize a trilateral setting. Ukrainian and Russian leaders agreed only after believing talks had progressed enough for technical discussions.

The trilateral meeting included both military and political participants, with Ukrainian officials in attendance. The talks lasted two days and featured extensive informal discussions. Negotiators focused on de-escalation, exploring measures to assure both sides that the war would not resume once it ends.

Senior administration officials said President Trump wants an agreement that endures. The goal is to set up a framework and a new paradigm. They said this would prevent future conflict and reduce the risk of renewed fighting.

Discussions covered many issues, including security and economic considerations. Officials said this showed the wide scope of the negotiations.

Officials also noted the positive tone of interactions. They said it was significant to see Ukrainian and Russian representatives engage directly and respectfully after a long break. The talks let both sides share opinions, concerns, and ideas freely. This led to what officials called a fluid and productive atmosphere. (IANS)

Also Read: Giorgia Meloni rebukes Trump’s NATO remarks, defends alliance’s Afghanistan role