Trump made 7 claims, all false: Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf

Tehran: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf has warned US President Donald Trump that Tehran could shut down the Strait of Hormuz if the United States continues its naval blockade.

This came shortly after the US President indicated that the restrictions would remain in “full force”.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf asserted that maritime movement through the strategic waterway would be regulated strictly by Iran.

“With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” he said, adding that passage would be allowed only along a “designated route” and with “Iranian authorisation”. (IANS)

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