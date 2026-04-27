Trump says “Let the Show Go On,” praises security after shooting at journalists’ dinner

New York: US President Donald Trump said he was safe after he was rushed away from a journalists’ event after shots were fired at the Washington hotel where it was taking place.

“The First Lady, plus the Vice President [JD Vance], and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition”, he said on Truth Social in a series of posts.

“The shooter has been apprehended”, he said.

“Quite an evening in DC [District of Columbia – Washington]”, he exclaimed. Several members of the cabinet and other officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel who were at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner were all reported safe after the incident.

Trump nonchalantly said, “I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement”.

Later said that he won’t go ahead with it on the advice of law enforcement, but would reschedule the dinner within 30 days.

Trump said on Truth Social, “Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely”.According to the reporters’ press pool that accompanies the president, a Secret Service agent shouted “Shots fired”, as the officers stormed the stage to protect Trump. (IANS)

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