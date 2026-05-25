Trump Says US Won’t Rush Iran Deal, Vows to Keep ‘Blockade’ Until Formal Agreement Reached

‘Blockade will remain in full force until a formal agreement is reached

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Washington will not “rush into a deal” with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, asserting that the US “blockade” on the ports of the Islamic Republic will remain in “full force and effect” until a formal agreement is reached, certified, and signed between the two sides.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the earlier Iran nuclear agreement signed during the Obama administration, calling it “one of the worst deals ever made” and blaming the then US President Barack Obama for what he described as a flawed framework that paved the way for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons capability.

Trump added that the current negotiations being pursued by his administration represent “the exact opposite.”

He further stated that the discussions with Iran are continuing in an “orderly and constructive manner,” but stressed that US negotiators have been instructed not to rush, stating that “time is on our side.” ”One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact! The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right,” the post read. The US President was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiated and finalised in July 2015, which imposes strict, verifiable restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions. Trump, in his post, further claimed that US relations with Iran were becoming “more professional and productive,” while reiterating that Tehran must not be allowed to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

”There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” the post added. He also thanked Gulf countries for their cooperation and support, suggesting that regional participation in the Abraham Accords could be expanded further, and even floated the possibility of Iran joining the framework in the future. (ANI)

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