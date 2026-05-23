Tulsi Gabbard steps down as United States Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON: Tulsi Gabbard has announced that she will be stepping down from her role as Director of National Intelligence under President Donald Trump, according to Fox News Digital. The outlet reported that she informed Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. Her resignation will take effect on June 30. In her resignation letter, Gabbard expressed her sincere appreciation for the confidence Trump placed in her and for the chance to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over the past year and a half, Fox News Digital noted. (Agencies)

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