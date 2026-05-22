United States submits new ceasefire proposal as Iran reviews terms amid ongoing negotiations

TEHRAN: The US has submitted a new ceasefire proposal through Pakistan to bring the West Asia conflict to a permanent end, Al Arabiya reported, quoting diplomatic sources aware of the matter.

Iran is reviewing the proposal but has not issued an official response to the proposal as the mediators push to narrow the differences between the American and Iranian proposals.

As the negotiations continue, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has planned a visit to Iran. However, this plan hangs by a thread and will only proceed if Iran comes to terms with the new proposal, Al Arabiya reported.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran is pursuing negotiations with the United States “in good faith” even as it continues to view the US with “deep suspicion”.

Iran’s state media PressTV reported that Baghaei has received the US response to Iran’s 14-point proposal and is examining it, adding that the visit of Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran is meant to support and facilitate these exchanges between the two sides.

“At this stage, we are focused on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Baghaei said, underlining Tehran’s current priority in the negotiations, as reported by Press TV

The Iranian spokesperson also said Iran’s key demands include the release of frozen assets, an end to what it called “maritime piracy,” and a halt to actions targeting Iranian shipping.

Baghaei reiterated that Tehran is engaged in the talks with “complete goodwill and seriousness,” while stressing that the United States must also demonstrate sincerity in the process.

He said the negotiations are taking place in an atmosphere of “deep distrust,” referring to what he described as Washington’s “very bad” record over the past 1.5 years.

“Our eyes are open, and our Armed Forces are vigilant,” he said, adding that Iran cannot extend any trust or goodwill to the opposing side while continuing dialogue. (ANI)

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