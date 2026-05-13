Two evacuation planes from Hantavirus-hit cruise lands in the Netherlands

Eindhoven: The last two evacuation flights carrying passengers and crew from the hantavirus-hit cruise MV Hondius landed at Eindhoven Air Base in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

According to the Dutch Foreign Ministry, the first flight, operated by Australian authorities, carried six passengers. The second, a Dutch-organized flight, transported 22 crew members from the luxury cruise vessel, including one Dutch national and 21 individuals of other nationalities.

The first aircraft landed at about 12:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT on Monday). The six passengers from this plane are expected to continue onward to Australia. The second Dutch flight landed about 15 minutes later.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Sunday that all repatriated passengers will undergo thorough medical screening. A sample will be taken from everyone at the airport for laboratory testing.

The agency said that a quarantine hotel has been arranged for crew members and foreign passengers who cannot immediately return home, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Oceanwide Expeditions, the Dutch operator of MV Hondius, said in a statement on Monday that the vessel has departed the Spanish island of Tenerife and is en route to Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The vessel is expected to take about six days to complete the journey, with a provisional arrival scheduled for this Sunday. (IANS)

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