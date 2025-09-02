Ukraine not ‘invasion, but result of coup d’état in Kyiv’: Russian President Vladimir Putin

TIANJIN: Russian President Vladimir Putin has appreciated the efforts of India and China in trying to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. The Russian President was speaking at the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on Monday.

Putin said that he will inform leaders about details from his Alaska meeting with US President Donald Trump during bilateral meetings. He said reiterating Moscow’s position, “Crisis in Ukraine did not arise as result of ‘invasion,’ but as a result of a coup d’etat in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine’s western allies.”

Putin further said that the understandings reached at the Alaska summit with US President Trump opened the way to peace in Ukraine. (ANI)

