United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO): Armed group attempts to board vessel in Red Sea

Aden: In a fresh incident highlighting the persistent security challenges in the Red Sea, a sailing vessel was targeted by an armed group off the Yemeni coast, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The attempted boarding underscores the volatility of the region’s maritime environment, where commercial and private vessels remain under constant threat. Reporting the encounter today on X, the UKMTO stated that a boat carrying approximately 10 to 12 people, including “four to five armed with automatic weapons,” approached a sailing vessel about 54 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaydah. The presence of heavily armed individuals in such close proximity to the vessel immediately raised alarms regarding the safety of the crew and the security of the passage.

The maritime agency noted that the confrontation escalated rapidly when the unidentified group “requested the vessel stop.” When the captain refused to comply with the demand, the attackers intensified their efforts and “attempted to pull alongside to board” the ship, according to the official statement. This aggressive manoeuvre forced the crew to take immediate evasive and defensive actions to prevent a takeover. The situation was eventually de-escalated through the quick and decisive actions of the crew. The captain “deployed a flare,” a move that proved successful in deterring the attackers. Following the deployment, the boat “turned away and departed to the southeast” without further engagement or reported injuries. Following the encounter, UKMTO confirmed that authorities are “investigating the incident” and have advised all vessels in the area to “transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.” (ANI)

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