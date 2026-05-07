United States and Iran nearing 14-point memorandum to ‘end the war’: Report

WASHINGTON DC: Negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing towards a preliminary accord aimed at halting current hostilities and establishing a framework for expansive nuclear talks. According to an Axios report, which cited several American officials and sources acquainted with the dialogue, the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured.

The reported framework consists of a “one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding” designed to trigger an immediate ceasefire and launch a “30-day negotiation window” to hammer out a broader settlement.

Under these terms, Iran would reportedly agree to a short-term pause in nuclear enrichment. In exchange, the United States would initiate the removal of sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets. Furthermore, both nations would work to reduce tensions and ease transit constraints within the Strait of Hormuz.

The report notes that many of the stipulations are “conditional on the outcome of further negotiations,” suggesting that the path forward remains fraught with the risk of “renewed conflict or a prolonged period of uncertainty.”

American officials indicated to Axios that President Donald Trump’s recent choice to de-escalate military activities in the Strait of Hormuz was prompted by these diplomatic inroads.

The diplomacy is being spearheaded by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are reportedly communicating with Tehran both through direct channels and third-party intermediaries.

If formalised, the memorandum would officially “declare an end to the war” and shift the venue for technical discussions to either Islamabad or Geneva.

A primary point of contention remains the timeframe for Iran’s “moratorium on uranium enrichment.”

While Washington is reportedly advocating for a duration of “up to 20 years,” Tehran has suggested “five years.” Sources indicate a potential compromise may lie between 12 and 15 years.

The US is further seeking a mechanism to “extend the moratorium if Iran violates the terms.”

Following this period, the proposal would allow Iran to “resume limited enrichment to 3.67 percent.”

Tehran would also be required to pledge against the pursuit of nuclear weapons. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Project Freedom’ paused amid Iran talks: United States President Donald Trump