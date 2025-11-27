United States backs India’s efforts in ensuring 26/11 attackers are brought to justice

NEW DELHI: Paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and expressing solidarity with the survivors and families, the US Embassy in India on Wednesday backed India’s efforts in ensuring that those responsible for the heinous attack are brought to justice.

In the statement shared on X, the US Embassy reaffirmed its determination to continue the fight with Indian government against acts of terror to ensure the safety and security of people.

“Today marks the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. We honour the memory of the victims lost and stand in solidarity with the survivors and families. The United States has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice. In a major step forward, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India this year for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks resulting in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans,” the US Embassy in India posted on X.

“Rana’s extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the victims who were killed in the heinous attacks and their families. As we remember the victims of 26/11, we reaffirm our determination to continue to fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” it added.

The 26/11 attacks, also known as the 2008 Mumbai attacks, were a series of 12 coordinated terrorist attacks that took place from November 26 to 29 and were carried out by 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror organisation.

A total of 175 people died, including nine out of the 10 attackers, 26 foreign nationals and 20 security force personnel. One of the attackers, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive and later executed.

Multiple locations in South Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, Colaba Causeway and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, were targeted during the 26/11 terror attack.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national and a close associate of 26/11 conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Dawood Gilani, was extradited to India earlier this year after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition on April 4. Rana’s involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks places him among the most high-profile accused in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism. (IANS)

