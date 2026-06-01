Northeast India’s Cultural Heritage Showcased at First-Ever Festival in Vancouver

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The first Northeast Cultural Festival, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India, was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday. Saptaranga Cultural Society organised the daylong event, which was attended by over 500 people from various communities. “Songs and the cultures of Northeast India were showcased in the festival,” said Indrajit Guha, President of Saptaranga Cultural Society. Guha added, “Our aim is to promote the artistes of Northeast India. We want to give them a global platform to showcase their rich cultural traditions.”

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