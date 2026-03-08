United States President Donald Trump signals expansion of US Military Targets in Iran

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned that the United States could expand its military targets in Iran, hours after Iran's President apologised to neighbouring countries caught in the widening Middle East conflict but rejected calls for surrender.

Trump issued the warning in a post on Truth Social as the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran entered its second week.

"Today, Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behaviour, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time," Trump wrote.

The US President did not provide details on what additional targets might be considered.

His remarks came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a televised message in which he apologised to neighbouring Gulf countries that had been struck during the conflict.

