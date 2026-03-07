United States, Venezuela agree to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations

Washington DC: The United States and Venezuela have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations, according to the US State Department.

"This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela," the statement by the US State Department read.

In January this year, the US military forces launched a large-scale surprise raid on Caracas and captured Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and the duo was taken to the US and faced allegations of weapon and drug offences in Manhattan court.

On January 31, a US diplomatic mission arrived in Caracas, marking the resumption of diplomatic contacts between the two countries.

Venezuela under Maduro had cut off diplomatic ties with the United States in January 2019 due to the latter's continued interference in Venezuela's internal affairs. This came in the wake of Trump's recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president.

All diplomatic personnel from the US embassy in Venezuela withdrew in the same year. (ANI)

