US Ambassador and Indian Minister Scindia Discuss Strengthening Strategic Partnership

NEW DELHI: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Monday met Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi, holding discussions on advancing ties and identifying new opportunities for cooperation. "Great meeting with Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss advancing US-India ties and identifying new opportunities for cooperation. Looking forward to building on this momentum!," Gor wrote on X after the meeting.

Scindia stated he and Gor discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the US. "A pleasure meeting US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Deliberated on avenues to advance our bilateral cooperation and further strengthen the Indo-US strategic partnership," Scindia posted on X. Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was on an official visit to India, during which he met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Mumbai. Rubio and EAM Jaishankar held discussions focusing on further advancing bilateral ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments.

"Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments," EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting. Rubio said that he and EAM Jaishankar discussed energy security and defence cooperation. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other officials were also present at the meeting.

"In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership," the US Secretary of State posted on X. Marco Rubio, EAM Jaishankar, and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also held a trilateral meeting in Mumbai, exchanging perspectives on energy, connectivity and contemporary developments. (IANS)