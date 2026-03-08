US approves sale of 12,000 bombs to Israel amid intensifying conflict with Iran

Washington: The US State Department said that it has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Israel of munitions and related support services, including 12,000 aerial bombs. The deal is worth about 151.8 million US dollars, the department said in a statement.

Israel has requested to purchase 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose, 1,000-pound bomb bodies, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the US State Department statement.

"The Secretary of State (Marco Rubio) has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and defense services is in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act," it said.

"The proposed sale will improve Israel's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats," it added. The package also includes US government and contractor engineering, logistics, technical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support, said the statement. (IANS)

