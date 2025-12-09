US envoy reaffirms ‘complete denuclearization’ of North Korea amid its omission in new security strategy

Seoul: A US envoy reaffirmed on Monday that "complete denuclearization" of North Korea remains the policy shared with South Korea, after a new US security strategy document showed the phrase was absent.

Acting US Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim made the remark following his meeting with First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, days after the Donald Trump administration released its latest National Security Strategy (NSS).

The document includes no mention of North Korea and contains no language reaffirming the US commitment to its denuclearization, unlike the 2017 and 2022 versions, raising concerns that North Korea issues could be pushed to the sidelines.

"President Trump and President Lee (Jae Myung) reiterated their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in the joint fact sheet," Kim told reporters when asked about the NSS, referring to the joint summit document recently released by the allies.

"That is our Korea policy right now," he said.

Kim said North Korea was among the issues discussed during his meeting with Park, including ways to "best coordinate" on related and other issues.

Kim also noted that Seoul has reaffirmed the importance of coordination on joint military exercises, apparently referring to growing calls in South Korea to adjust the drills with the US as leverage to bring Pyongyang back to dialogue. (IANS)

