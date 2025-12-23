US envoy says separate talks with Ukraine, Russia ‘productive and constructive’

Washington: Separate US talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials over the weekend in Florida were "productive and constructive," US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has said.

"Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine," Witkoff said in a post on social platform X.

"Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine," he said. "Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security."

Earlier on Sunday, Witkoff also described separate talks held over the past three days among the United States, Ukraine and European representatives in Florida as "productive and constructive," reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Witkoff, the US-Ukraine discussions focused on four key documents: further development of a 20-point plan, alignment of positions on a multilateral security guarantee framework, alignment of positions on a US security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and further development of an economic and prosperity plan. (IANS)

