US, Iran reach tentative 60-day deal to ease tensions; Trump's approval pending: Report

WASHINGTON DC: In a significant diplomatic development, US and Iranian negotiators have reportedly reached a tentative 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and paving the way for formal talks regarding Iran's nuclear programme.

According to an Axios report, the agreement is now awaiting final approval from President Donald Trump, as well as Iran's acceptance.

The proposed MoU is designed to serve as a bridge to bring both nations to the negotiating table to address the ongoing crisis in West Asia. While officials on both sides noted that most terms were settled by Tuesday, the final hurdle remains the blessing of top leadership.

One US official noted that President Trump has requested a few days to review the final draft before committing to the framework, reported Axios.

The deal, if finalised, would mark the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the conflict began on February 28.

However, officials noted that a comprehensive agreement addressing Trump's nuclear demands would still require extensive negotiations.

"This is an agreement to get everybody to the table. We will work out the details in the negotiations," one of the US officials said, as reported by Axios. US officials said most terms had been agreed upon by Tuesday, but final approval from senior leadership on both sides was pending.

They further claimed that Iranian officials later conveyed they had received necessary approvals and were ready to sign, although Tehran has not independently confirmed this. The US negotiators have briefed Trump on the final draft, but he has not yet given his approval. "The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it," the US official said, as quoted by Axios.

This development comes following a fresh round of exchanges between the two sides, with CBS News reporting that the US carried out strikes on Iran on Wednesday, citing a US official who described the action as "defensive" and aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. (ANI)

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