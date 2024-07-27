Bryan Adams to Kick Off India Tour with Shillong Concert on December 10

GUWAHATI: Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams will start his five-city tour in India on December 10, 2024, beginning in Shillong. This tour is part of his 'So Happy It Hurts World Tour.'
The tour, presented by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, starts in Shillong on December 10. It will then continue to Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, ending in Hyderabad on December 16. Fans can purchase their tickets exclusively through the Zomato app.
Speaking about the tour announcement, Adams told Rolling Stone India, “I’m incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There’s a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to perform all your favorite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!”
This tour will take fans on a nostalgic journey through Bryan Adams' iconic career, with classic hits like "Summer of '69," "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)," and "Run to You." In addition to these timeless songs, audiences will also get to hear tracks from his Grammy-nominated 2022 album, "So Happy It Hurts," highlighting his ongoing creativity and musical growth.
Mahesh Bhupati, the CEO of SG Live, expressed the excitement surrounding the tour, noting that Bryan Adams is a longtime personal favorite and a true rock icon. He mentioned that Adams' return to India is a cause for celebration, highlighting the special connection between the singer and his Indian fans.
Bhupati remarked that Adams' songs have been part of many love stories, heartbreaks, and joyful moments, and he sees the tour as an opportunity for fans to relive those emotions together. He encouraged everyone to get ready for a night of unforgettable music and pure rock 'n' roll.
This will be Bryan Adams' sixth visit to India. Tickets for the tour will be available starting August 7, with a special pre-sale for HSBC Visa credit cardholders beginning on August 4.
