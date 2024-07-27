Bryan Adams to Kick Off India Tour with Shillong Concert on December 10

Speaking about the tour announcement, Adams told Rolling Stone India, “I’m incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There’s a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to perform all your favorite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!”

This tour will take fans on a nostalgic journey through Bryan Adams' iconic career, with classic hits like "Summer of '69," "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)," and "Run to You." In addition to these timeless songs, audiences will also get to hear tracks from his Grammy-nominated 2022 album, "So Happy It Hurts," highlighting his ongoing creativity and musical growth.