US sends 15-point proposal urging Iran to end war, dismantle nuclear programme

Washington: The United States has sent Iran a sweeping 15-point plan to end the war and dismantle its nuclear programme, media reports said, as President Donald Trump claimed Tehran “would like to make a deal.”

The proposal, sent through intermediaries, outlines a broad framework to halt hostilities, curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and reshape its regional posture, according to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal. The document calls for Iran to dismantle its three main nuclear facilities, end any enrichment of nuclear material on its soil, and suspend its ballistic missile programme. It also seeks to curb Tehran’s support for proxy groups and ensure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the report said.

The plan includes a one-month ceasefire and demands that Iran commit to never pursuing a nuclear weapon. It requires Tehran to halt enrichment activities and hand over all enriched material to the International Atomic Energy Agency under an agreed timetable. It also calls for taking the Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear facilities out of service and destroying them, while granting the UN nuclear watchdog full access to information inside Iran. On the regional front, the proposal pushes Iran to abandon its proxy strategy and halt funding and arming of such groups. It also includes provisions to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as a free maritime passage.

Missile issues would be addressed at a later stage, with limits on quantity and range. The plan further proposes restricting Iran’s military capabilities to self-defence purposes only. (IANS)

Also Read: Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Sets Five Conditions to End War