US to Seek Lawrence Bishnoi’s Extradition from India Over Federal Racketeering Charges

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to seek the extradition of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from India to face sweeping federal racketeering charges, with investigators saying the move is aimed at preventing him from continuing to run a global criminal network from behind bars.

The announcement came after US authorities unsealed an indictment charging Bishnoi, along with alleged lieutenant Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, with directing a transnational criminal enterprise accused of murder, extortion, kidnappings and large-scale drug trafficking across North America and beyond.

According to the US indictment, Bishnoi allegedly used contraband mobile phones and voice-over-internet communication devices smuggled into jail to direct political assassinations, murders, extortion, kidnappings, drug trafficking and human smuggling carried out by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group across several countries. (IANS)

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