Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump discuss bolstering Ukraine’s air defence in phone call

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he discussed the possibility of bolstering his country's air defence in a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

"I informed President Trump about Russia's attacks on our energy system, and I appreciate his willingness to support us," Zelensky said on X.

According to him, the two leaders talked about opportunities to bolster Ukraine's air defence, as well as concrete agreements to achieve that goal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky said that there are "good options and solid ideas" on how to strengthen Ukraine.

"If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well -- including the Russian war," Zelensky wrote on social media.

