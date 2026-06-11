War clouds over West Asia: West Asia tensions soar as Iran claims attacks on 21 US bases

Tehran: Amid a rapidly evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that it targeted and destroyed hangars of the F-35 fighter jets along with targeting about 21 American air and naval bases, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

Citing the IRGC, the Iranian broadcaster said four key locations were targeted, including the U.S. Army’s command and control centre at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan, which it claimed to have destroyed and a total of 21 air and naval bases being struck in the region.

According to ISNA, the Muwaffaq Salti airbase in Jordan was also hit by Iranian missiles.

As developments follow, state broadcaster Press TV reported of new explosions in Kuwait and Bahrain and citing local sources mentioned that the American bases in the two countries were again targeted.

Local sources say US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait have once again been targeted.

The IRGC also claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting a US naval facility in Bahrain. The development marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent military exchanges in the Persian Gulf. In an official statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC announced that its naval forces launched a drone attack on the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time. (ANI)

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