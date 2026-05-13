We will turn it into hell for Israel: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem

Beirut: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has declared that the group’s military capabilities are strictly a domestic Lebanese concern and will not be placed on the bargaining table during ongoing hostilities with Israel. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Hezbollah chief took a defiant stance against Israeli military pressure, vowing that his fighters remain prepared for a prolonged confrontation. “We will not abandon the field. We will turn it into hell for Israel,” Qassem asserted during a televised address.

The group’s leader outlined a framework for future cooperation with the Lebanese government, focusing on five pivotal objectives. These goals include securing Lebanese sovereignty by ending Israeli aggression, ensuring the total withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied lands, the liberation of detainees, the facilitated return of displaced citizens to southern Lebanon, and comprehensive reconstruction efforts.

Qassem was particularly firm on the issue of foreign intervention, insisting that “no one outside Lebanon has any say in the weapons, the resistance or the organisation of Lebanon’s internal affairs.” As per Al Jazeera’s coverage, the Hezbollah head clarified that the resistance’s armament is currently off limits to international negotiators. “This is an internal Lebanese matter and not part of negotiations with the enemy. After Lebanon achieves the five points, it will organise its internal affairs with a national security strategy, leveraging its strengths, including the resistance,” Qassem maintained. (ANI)

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