Will only accept fair, comprehensive agreement: Iranian FM tells Chinese counterpart

BEIJING: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is in China, met his counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday. During his interaction, Araghchi stressed that Iran was pitching for a comprehensive agreement on the end to the conflict, reported ISNA. "We will only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement," Araghchi said in his interaction.

Appreciating China's stance, especially in condemning the actions of the United States and Israel, he called China a close friend of Iran and emphasized that in the current circumstances, cooperation will become even stronger.

"The war that has been launched against us is a blatant act of aggression and a clear violation of international law. We will do our utmost to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the negotiations," he said

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that a complete ceasefire must be established in West Asia. According to ISNA, Wang Yi said in the meeting: "We are ready to continue our efforts to reduce tensions. Establishing a complete ceasefire is necessary and inevitable." (ANI)

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