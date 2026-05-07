International News

Will only accept fair, comprehensive agreement: Iranian FM tells Chinese counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is in China, met his counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday. During his interaction, Araghchi stressed that Iran was pitching for a comprehensive agreement on the end to the conflict, reported ISNA.
Iranian FM
Published on

BEIJING: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is in China, met his counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday. During his interaction, Araghchi stressed that Iran was pitching for a comprehensive agreement on the end to the conflict, reported ISNA. "We will only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement," Araghchi said in his interaction.

Appreciating China's stance, especially in condemning the actions of the United States and Israel, he called China a close friend of Iran and emphasized that in the current circumstances, cooperation will become even stronger.

"The war that has been launched against us is a blatant act of aggression and a clear violation of international law. We will do our utmost to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the negotiations," he said

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that a complete ceasefire must be established in West Asia. According to ISNA, Wang Yi said in the meeting: "We are ready to continue our efforts to reduce tensions. Establishing a complete ceasefire is necessary and inevitable." (ANI)

Also Read: Russian, Iranian FMs discuss freedom of navigation, Iran’s nuclear program

Chinese counterpart
Iranian FM
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com