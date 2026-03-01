World leaders condemn escalation as US–Israel–Iran conflict deepens

PARIS: Global leaders have voiced strong concern and condemnation as tensions escalate following a joint military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran, warning of serious consequences for regional and international security.

French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned that renewed conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran could have far-reaching repercussions for global peace and stability. He stressed that France is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of its citizens and protect its interests in the Middle East.

Calling the situation “dangerous for all,” Macron urged Iran to immediately halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and end what he described as destabilizing activities in the region. He emphasized that Tehran must engage in good-faith negotiations to address these concerns, stating that such steps are essential for the security of the Middle East. France has also called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council and remains in close coordination with European and regional partners.

The European Union echoed similar concerns. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to regional stability and nuclear non-proliferation. She underlined the importance of ensuring nuclear safety and preventing further escalation, noting that the EU has already imposed extensive sanctions in response to Iran’s actions and continues to support a negotiated diplomatic solution. The EU also called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians, and uphold international law.

Meanwhile, in Israel, retired Brigadier General Amir Avivi, founder of the Israel Defence and Security Forum, said the combined strength of Israeli and American forces was “overwhelming.” Speaking from a shelter as Iran reportedly launched ballistic missiles toward Israel, Avivi expressed confidence in Israeli air defence systems to intercept incoming threats. He asserted that the objective of the operation was regime change in Tehran and dismantling Iran’s regional proxy networks. Avivi also referenced statements by Reza Pahlavi, who has urged Iranians to prepare for renewed public protests against the government. (IANS/ ANI)

