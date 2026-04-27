World leaders condemn shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, call for end to political violence

Washington DC: Global leaders strongly condemned political violence after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, attended by Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and senior officials. The incident prompted a rapid response from the US Secret Service, with one suspect detained. While all key attendees were unharmed, a security officer sustained injuries.

World leaders reacted swiftly, expressing shock and solidarity. Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident an “attempted assassination,” expressing relief over the safety of Trump and his wife, and praising security forces for their decisive action. Sanae Takaichi described the shooting as “terrifying,” stressing that violence must never be tolerated globally.

From Europe, Kaja Kallas termed the incident “deeply disturbing,” highlighting that political violence has no place in democratic societies and commending the swift evacuation. Pedro Sanchez echoed similar sentiments, stating that progress depends on democracy, peace, and coexistence.

Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with US leadership, warning against political hatred and extremism infiltrating democratic spaces. She emphasized safeguarding open debate and democratic values. Meanwhile, Delcy Rodriguez condemned the violence as unacceptable in any civilised society and extended wishes for recovery to those injured.

Leaders from other regions also voiced concern. Christopher Luxon praised the swift response of security agencies and expressed relief over the safety of attendees. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo reiterated that violence should never be the means to resolve issues, offering support to US leadership.

From India, PM Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack, underlining that violence has no place in a democracy. (ANI)

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