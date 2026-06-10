World leaders hail ‘role model’ PM Modi, congratulate him on his record-breaking tenure

New Delhi: Several world leaders on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of him becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. World leaders from across the globe paid tribute to Prime Minister Modi's transformative governance, his advocacy for the Global South, and his vision of an inclusive and economically dynamic India.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, conveyed warm congratulations of his government and people of Sri Lanka to PM Modi.

"This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership," wrote Dissanayake.

He also highlighted India's remarkable economic and social transformation and noted that Prime Minister Modi's vision has inspired many beyond India's borders, including Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Modi visited Sri Lanka in April 2025, his fourth visit to the island nation, during which he was conferred the Mitra Vibhushana, Sri Lanka's highest civilian honour accorded to a foreign dignitary. The visit reaffirmed India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, with Sri Lanka among the closest beneficiaries of India's steadfast partnership, including India's pivotal support during Sri Lanka's economic difficulties in 2022.

James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, in a personal video message, described Prime Minister Modi as a role model and an example of leadership.

"Lifting over 200 million people out of poverty to a good life today is an amazing feat," said Marape who expressed Papua New Guinea's warm friendship and its desire to further consolidate bilateral ties.

Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the occasion, noting that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has evolved as a leading voice on global matters.

The Caribbean leader highlighted Prime Minister Modi's journey from humble beginnings to leading a nation of 1.4 billion people across three terms, and underscored India's significant achievements in foreign policy, economic growth, infrastructure, and socio-economic development. (IANS)

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